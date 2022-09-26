Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 4.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

ULTA traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,002. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

