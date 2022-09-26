Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 4.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 25,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,260,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

