Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 4.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 25,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,260,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.