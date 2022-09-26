UniFarm Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $99,875.86 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $99,875.86 and approximately $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
