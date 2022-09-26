Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.