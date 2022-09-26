United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

