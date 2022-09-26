Universal (NYSE:UVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.21

Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 1154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Universal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

