Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.18. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 143,859 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 531,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 247,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

