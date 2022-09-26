USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $264,951.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004807 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $105.05 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00598625 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00261726 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00048732 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00072308 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
