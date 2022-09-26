VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Position Decreased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,600. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

