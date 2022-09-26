Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. 32,367,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $53.04.

