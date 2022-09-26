Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 289,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

