Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.05

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 125159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

