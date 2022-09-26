Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.05

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 125159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.