Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

