Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,852. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76.

