Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.90. 56,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

