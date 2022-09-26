Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock traded down €20.05 ($20.46) during trading on Monday, hitting €38.61 ($39.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,146,241 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.55. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.