Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock traded down €20.05 ($20.46) during trading on Monday, hitting €38.61 ($39.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,146,241 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.55. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.