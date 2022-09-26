Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.