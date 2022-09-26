Veery Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

