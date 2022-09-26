Veery Capital LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. 28,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $116.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

