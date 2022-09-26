Veery Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,356. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.