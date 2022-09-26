Veery Capital LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.22. 131,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

