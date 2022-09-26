Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.01. 11,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

