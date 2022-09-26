Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BHP Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.33. 86,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,941.38.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

