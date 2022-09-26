Veracity Capital LLC Buys 170 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

