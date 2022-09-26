Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

