Veracity Capital LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 7,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,695. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.