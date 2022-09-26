Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

PXD stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.57. 17,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.