Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $3.53 on Monday, reaching $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

