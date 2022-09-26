Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

