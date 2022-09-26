Veracity Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $113.88. 38,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,045. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $112.75 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

