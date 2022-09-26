Veracity Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

