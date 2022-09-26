Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 82,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $140.72. 301,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $355.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

