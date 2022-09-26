VeraOne Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. VeraOne has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for about $51.73 or 0.00273769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeraOne has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne’s launch date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 224,028 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io/en/home.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.