Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 56030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The company has a market cap of £23.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.39.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

