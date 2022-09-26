Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.57

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

