Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $580.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

