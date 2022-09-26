Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 459 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $580.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.49%.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
