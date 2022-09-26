Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

