Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 167.9% Higher Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $82,986.61 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

