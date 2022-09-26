Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Purchases C$99,224.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 62,800 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$99,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,081,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,612.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

