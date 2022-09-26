Vizsla Silver’s (VZLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Vizsla Silver

In related news, Director Simon Cmrlec bought 62,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$99,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,081,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,612.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

