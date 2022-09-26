Vortex Defi (VTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $27,938.00 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004686 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.01651106 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface."

