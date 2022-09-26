W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $75.56. Approximately 6,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 972,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.