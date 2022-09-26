Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $12.29 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $57,449.95 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.29 or 0.00063988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00694161 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.