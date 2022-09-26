Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

