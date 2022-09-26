Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.74. 4,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

