Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 519 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after acquiring an additional 166,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

