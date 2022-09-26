Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.43. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,007. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.