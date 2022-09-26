Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $293.18. 162,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $292.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.