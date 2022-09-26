Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $6.80 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 572,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

