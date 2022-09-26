Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $211.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,192. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

